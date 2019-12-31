MOSES LAKE — The Lady Griz basketball team hit the road for a two-game tournament, beginning with the Central Valley Bears on Friday, Dec. 27, followed by a Saturday matinee with the Issaquah Eagles at Moses Lake High School.
“This is why we’re here. Definitely, not to lose,” coach Rick Puente stated following the team’s 44-33 disappointing loss to the Bears. We want them to be in a situation of a state tournament type of environment. A, with the competition that we face and B, where we have to play the next day.”
The 4 p.m. game tipped off as both teams started off slow and were tied 4-4 with 3:27 remaining in the opening quarter. During the course of the next 12:33, the Bears went on a 20-4 run to lead 24-8 at halftime.
“We just settled for what was in front of us. We weren’t trying to be the aggressor. They were the aggressor all night long,” Puente explained after they played a traditionally strong Central Valley ball club.
The second half was a different story as Sunnyside outscored the Bears 25-20 and were able to create a rhythm on both ends of the court. The Lady Griz held strong in both the third and fourth quarters in playing their way out of a miserable first half while building momentum for the upcoming game against Issaquah.
“We’ve got to move on and we’ve got to get better,” coach said as they weren’t going to immediately address all the little things they needed to do better because it wasn’t the right time.
“Right now, they’re already beating themselves up over the bad outing and it’s unfortunate,” Puente acknowledged. “We’ve showed that we can play with the best of them… They have to make a decision to turn things around.”
The Grizzlies (3-0 in the Big 9, 7-3 overall) took charge of the situation and rebounded against Issaquah, winning 55-50 on Saturday.
