The Lady Griz entered their home game against Eisenhower Thursday night on a three-game win streak and during that span, they have not been challenged as a team to play a full 32-minutes of basketball until tonight.
“As a head coach it’s stressful but it allows us to grow, win or lose,” Head Coach Rick Puente explained during an interview following the team’s 57-54 win. “We throw a word out to the kids on the team and in the program to be resilient. And tonight, they really showed some resiliency.”
With about 3:49 remaining in the opening quarter and Sunnyside ahead 10-8, the Lady Cadets turned up the defensive intensity and forced the home team into three consecutive turnovers. Eisenhower went on a 12-1 run and stole the momentum.
Trailing by as many as 12 points early in the second quarter, SHS juniors Benemi Sanchez, Paris Wilson and Mia Hernandez found their shooting touch and were able to cut in Eisenhower’s double-digit lead and trailed 32-26 at the half.
Prior to tonight’s game, Sunnyside had never trailed at halftime this season and the squad realized they were in for a game tough second half.
“The message at halftime was to calm down and get back to what we do and not to try and do too much. I think we were just caught up in a tough game. It was an electric atmosphere with our COVID crowd tonight and they brought the energy. It was pretty hyped out there and sometimes it gets underneath the skin and we just needed to settle down,” coach explained.
After 5:26 had gone by in the third quarter, the Lady Griz tied the game at 34-34. Sunnyside’s scrappy defense held the Cadets to a single field goal and forced three turnovers during that span.
Sunnyside had reclaimed the momentum and was down 37-39 to start the fourth quarter. Senior Jakilyn Schmahl and Junior Alyna Ramirez made their presence felt with strong rebounding on both the offensive and defensive glass.
Schmahl chipped in four points to lead the fourth comeback as the Lady Griz reclaimed the lead for good at 44-43 with 5:40 remaining in the final quarter. Sunnyside would push their lead to five, but Ike responded with a three-pointer to make it 52-50 game with 1:20.
Wilson knocked down a clutch field goal with 11.5 remaining in the game to make it 57-54. Following an Eisenhower timeout, the Cadets had one last shot as the three-point attempt missed and Sunnyside rebounded as time expired.
“It was really intense, but we worked together and helped each other out. We got open and knocked down some open shots, and we pulled it out,” Sanchez, who finished with a team high 20 points said. “it was a lot of pressure, but the game was really exciting to like really go at with someone.”
