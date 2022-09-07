Lady Griz out run Leopards in 11-0 preseason opener

Bianca, right, attacking mid-fielder, fights for a loose ball against Alex, left, mid-fielder, during a friendly match between the Sunnyside Grizzlies and the Zillah Leopards on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. The Grizzlies would go on to shut out the Leopards 11-0 in a physical match.

 Courtesy/Emmanuel Ramos

ZILLAH — The Sunnyside Lady Grizzlies soccer team kicked off their preseason opener with a lopsided 11-0 win during a recent match against the Zillah Leopards Saturday, Sept. 3.

“I thought we had a great showing out there today,” said Omar Vergara, head coach for the Lady Grizzlies. “Considering this is our first game back after a long off-season I was happy with what I saw. They did what we asked them to do, and they didn’t disappoint.”

