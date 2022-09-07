Lady Griz out run Leopards in 11-0 preseason opener

ZILLAH — The Sunnyside Lady Grizzlies soccer team kicked off their preseason opener with a lopsided 11-0 win during a recent match against the Zillah Leopards Saturday, Sept. 3.
“I thought we had a great showing out there today,” said Omar Vergara, head coach for the Lady Grizzlies. “Considering this is our first game back after a long off-season I was happy with what I saw. They did what we asked them to do, and they didn’t disappoint.”
The Grizzlies showed little signs of rust as they got off to a hot start scoring within the first minutes of the game. The performance that followed showcased signs of a team with chemistry and unit cohesion more often seen in mid-season.
Feeding off the early success, the Grizzlies continued to attack quickly and often. Thanks to their midfielders, who were able to connect with their forwards with long crosses and counter attacks, their strikers unleashed a volley of shots on targets that had the Leopards struggling to keep up in the nearly 90-degree summer heat.
“It was a long game for us,” said Nathan Trevino, head coach for the Lady Leopards. “I feel like my team came and was a little shell shocked. They weren’t fully expecting the barrage [of shots] that Sunnyside brought forward.”
The unrelenting attacks allowed the Grizzlies to rack up a 6-0 lead by the end of the first half and left the Leopards searching for answers.
“It’s a combination of a lot of things,” said Trevino, who is a first-year coach with the program. “The heat definitely played a factor in our play, but this game definitely allowed me to see where we need to improve like our conditioning. It also showed me some of our strengths, like our toughness, so it wasn’t all bad.”
Despite the large deficit and lack of answers against the Grizzlies’ fast tempo, the Leopards were undeterred and never showed signs of quitting. They contested every free ball and played a tough physical match.
“They played tough and aggressive, and I don’t think some of our girls were ready for that,” said Vergara, who marked the beginning of his second season with the program. “That tells me that we have to step up our effort in practices and bring that Grizzly ferocity not just in the game but in practice.”
The shut-out win shows an improvement and promise for a program that often struggled to score points and defend the net last season.
“The goal this year is to avoid those double-digit losses we had last year,” said Vergara. “We have a strong senior line-up this year and I’m hoping to build on the success we had last year. I encourage everyone to come out and support the program because I have high expectations for us this year.”
The Lady Grizzlies continued their preseason schedule Tuesday, Sept. 6 against Prosser, scores were not available as of press time.
The Grizzlies will travel to Grandview to take on the Lady Hounds on Thursday, Sept. 8. Kick off is at 6 p.m.
