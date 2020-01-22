SUNNYSIDE — From the opening tip off against Eisenhower, the Lady Griz made an all-out effort in controlling the boards and used an aggressive defensive push to hold the Cadets to one, fourth quarter field goal as they won 48-30 on Saturday, Jan. 18.
“We’ve been working hard on our rebounding and that’s something we need to getter better at,” coach Rick Puente conveyed after his team outrebounded the Cadets by a decisive 48-21 margin. “We did a really good job on the boards tonight. Hats off to our entire team.”
Halfway through the opening quarter, Sunnyside led 12-0 lead as senior Kameran Rodriguez scored 5 points and sophomore Paris Wilson added 4 while senior Abigail Zavala knocked down a three pointer to fire up the Grizzly Nation cheering section.
Eisenhower senior Jessica Valentinez hit a three-point field goal to stop Sunnyside’s scoring run at 3:59. The Cadets would close out the period on a 9-2 surge with SHS sophomore Alyna Ramirez making the teams only bucket. She would finish the game with 9 points.
Despite shooting 1 of 5 from the free throw line to start the game, Sunnyside (6-0, Big 9 and 10-3, overall) was on top 14-9 to begin the second quarter but Eisenhower (2-4, 3-9) would test the Grizzlies’ strength of character over the next 24-minutes.
“These are good games for us. Every game in the Big 9, we always expect a tough battle,” Puente stated. “And man, they brought it to us tonight.”
The Lady Griz not only pride themselves on their defense but by their strong character as well. And, when their backs are against the wall, the team gets tougher, he voiced.
At the end of the third quarter and with the score 33-28, the Lady Griz revved up their intensity on defense. Following a field goal to open the fourth by Eisenhower sophomore Kiana Yeski, Sunnyside didn’t surrender any more points.
“We’ve had a lot of tight games and our coaches have been stressing the importance of boxing out and getting those rebounds,” Rodriguez stated who led the team with 13 boards, 22 points and made 9 of 11 free throws.
She set the tone for team’s fourth quarter menacing pressure by crashing into the scoring table after a loose ball while experiencing the protective benefits of her new elbow pads. The protective padding didn’t limit her shooting range on the perimeter.
“Tonight, coach wanted me more on the outside so I could get more involved with the ball,” the dual threat player confirmed. Rodriguez had been anchoring the center position with the offense running through her in the post.
“They were jumping screens a lot. So, if I get that, I could just take it to the hoop.”
Wilson pulled down 9 boards, while Zavala and senior Marlee Weets had 7 rebounds to help the Grizzlies remain undefeated in league.
“Coach (Morgan) Green has really put a nugget of knowledge of what it takes to be a good rebounder into their mindset,” Puente explained. “It’s something that they have to dig deep and want the ball.”
The Lady Griz will host West Valley on Friday, Jan. 24, at 5:45 p.m.
On Saturday, the team travels to Moses Lake for a 5:45 p.m. rematch. The Chiefs lost 51-47 at Sunnyside on Friday, Dec. 20.
