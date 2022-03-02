Sunnyside Grizzlies varsity girls basketball team took on the Chiawana Riverhawks on Feb. 25 in a nail biter that netted the Grizzlies a spot in this year’s state basketball tournament.
Sunnyside Grizzly Jansyn Carrizales showed just how much she wanted to win with an offensive performance that should go down in Sunnyside High School history. Carrizales made 17 points with 2/2 two-point shots, 3/3 three-point shots, 4/4 free throws, and 3 steals to single handedly make a difference for the Grizzlies and help her team win the game.
Even though Chiawana had more ball possession time and more shooting attempts, it all came down to shooting percentage with Grizzlies shooting 19/39 for 48.7% of two-point shots and Chiawana shooting only 18/54 for 33.3% of two-point shots made.
Sunnyside also out shot Chiawana in three-points made with Sunnyside making 9/18 three-pointers for 50% of attempts made with Chiawana having an underwhelming performance with only 5/28 with a 17.9% of threes made.
A close game deserves a close ending as the audience were pushed to the edge of their seats in awe as the referee called a foul giving the possibility of an extra two points for Chiawana. The Grizzlies cheered in unison as the Riverhawks destroyed Chiawana’s chances at a title by botching both free throws in a row to lose the game 52 Grizzlies, 51 Riverhawks.
The Sunnyside Grizzlies girls’ basketball program has given us countless memorable games in the past by always placing in a high seed throughout the years with this year being no different.
