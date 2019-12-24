SUNNYSIDE — The Lady Griz basketball squad were tied at 43-43 with 2:13 remaining in the tight game against visiting Big 9 rival Moses Lake as coach Rick Puente called a timeout for his team to catch their breath and to spur them on.
“The entire coaching staff has been praising them and letting them know they deserve to be at this level,” Puente firmly voiced. “And boy, did they show it here tonight!”
Sophomore Analyssa Maldonado was clutch when she knocked down a field goal with just under a minute left as Sunnyside reclaimed the lead with just under a minute remaining. She scored on a layup to give the team the lead again about 30-seconds later at 47-45.
The Lady Griz defense toughened up and prevented the Chiefs from scoring on their next possession. Following the inbound pass, senior Kameran Rodriguez was fouled and went to the free throw line for one-and-one.
The cool left hander knocked down both shots from the charity stripe and the lead was 49-45 with only 12 ticks left on the clock left.
“Getting this win just like boosts our confidence and it shows other people that where here to be serious and take it back to the level of where we were last year,” Rodriguez said.
Moses Lake scored a field goal on their next trip to cut the lead to a one possession game. With 3.7 seconds remaining, the Chiefs were forced to foul Maldonado as she caught the inbound pass.
During the timeout before Maldonado went to the line, coach said he asked every player, do they believe in her ability to close out the game and they all raised their hands and told her that she’s got this.
“It’s crazy, it felt good,” Maldonado confidently described while added her practice routine includes shooting a lot of free throws which is paying off on the court.
As Maldonado received the ball from the official, the sophomore who has never been in this position as a varsity player, calmly stepped up to the line like she’s done this countless times before and sank both shots to seal the 51-47 win.
“That’s what we’ve got here in this locker room. We have a group of girls that play together and believe in each other. And, we believe in them,” Puente soundly expressed.
The Grizzlies moved to 2-0 in the Big 9, 5-2 overall while Moses Lake fell to 1-1 and 5-1.
