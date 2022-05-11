Lady Grizz place 3rd at Black Rock Creek Golf Course

The Sunnyside Girl’s Golf team hosted an invite at the Black Rock Creek Golf Course in Sunnyside on Wednesday, May 4.
Sunnyside faced off against six other teams; Moses Lake, Wenatchee, Eastmont, Davis, Eisenhower, and West Valley.
The girl’s team took a score of 467 but it “…was not what we were hoping for,” according to Ryan Cullen, head golf coach for the girl’s golf squad.
Although they were hoping for a better score, the girls finished in third place.
Three personal bests for the season were met by Alyna Ramirez who shot a 108, Jessa Hellner-Gomez who shot a 109, and Lily Potter who shot a 111.
The girls will be taking on districts next week in Wenatchee on Monday, May 16.
