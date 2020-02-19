SAMMAMISH — The girls Region IV tournament championship team title came down to one point and a couple of questionable calls which benefited their opponents as the Grizzlies finished second at 109 points to Hanford’s 110 on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14-15 at Othello High School.
“We knew it was going to be close between us, Hanford and Kennewick. We had some tough match ups in the finals and across the board. That’s the way it’s supposed to be,” coach Dave Mendoza acknowledged. “We just couldn’t get that last one or two points to get us back in the lead. But that’s the way it goes!”
Coach said he was pleased by his team’s efforts; they just fell short. There were a few in match obstacles which hurt the Grizzlies and stalled their squad’s momentum during the first-place matches.
Senior Lourdes Torres (16-5) had to injury default at 2:56 because she reaggravated her shoulder against Kennewick junior Alexia Asselin (29-1). Torres, along with the coaching staff, decided to shut her shoulder down as not to risk further harm.
During her semifinal match, Torres won by fall at 3:34 over Liberty (Spangle) senior Charlie Johnson (29-9). Afterwards, the team captain was asked how she felt advancing to the finals and securing a spot at state.
“It feels amazing to be out there with my team again. Am so excited for state. There’s so much potential for my team,” Torres stated as she removed her head gear and caught her breath. “I feel great! It’s do or die.”
While other Grizzlies were waiting for their semifinal matches, Mendoza pointed out that his athletes don’t wrestle all year round and now they’re facing girls which do and he recognizes it’s beginning to catch up with them.
“We are battling them, but they have a little bit of an edge in that respect. So, it’s an uphill battle,” he conveyed while leaning up against a wall in the hallway directly outside the gym. “There are still ways to come through the back door and get into state. And, we knew that was going to have to be part of our strategy in some of those matches.”
Freshman Alexxus Ramos was eager to face Othello senior Emily Mendez (23-0) for the third time this season. Ramos said she’s looking forward to going up against the distinguished state wrestler. “I’m the only girl that she hasn’t pinned yet. Today, I’m going to meet her again in the final. But win or lose, I still got top two and am going to state!”
“There were some really questionable situations that we were on the short end of the stick and one of them was the clock issue,” coach hesitantly noted.
He expounded on how Ramos had Mendez in a pinning combination, however, she didn’t have her in criteria yet, but it appeared to be proceeding that way. And, then the clock ran out.
The timer had set the clock for :20 instead of 2:00. When the clock went off, Ramos was about to put Mendez on her back, the ref stopped the match because there was no time remaining when there was 1:40 left in the period.
“You wrestle someone like Emily Mendez, you don’t get those chances all the time,” coach added as he also indicated the ref penalized Ramos a stall point with about :03 remaining to lose the match or otherwise it would have gone into overtime.
“It’s very difficult for me to understand how a ref in a match that is so competitive and well balanced, and the flow was so good that he’s going to make that call with a few seconds left,” coach disclosed.
There are 5 SHS state qualifiers — senior Lourdes Torres, District 6 champion; Junior Eliza Rodriguez, Junior Riley Guerrrero; District 6 champion; freshman Alexxus Ramos, District 6 champion and junior Roxsana Cisneros, alternate. They will leave Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. for the Mat Classic XXXII Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-22 in the Tacoma Dome.
