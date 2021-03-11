The Sunnyside Lady Grizzlies volleyball team played with a fast-paced intensity and notched their first home win by sweeping Grandview 3-0 on Thursday, March 4.
Stepping on the gas pedal and not to slow down was the team’s goal, SHS Girls Varsity Volleyball Head Coach Erin Koerner described. Their discipline to play all the way through the finish demonstrated how their hard work and competitive drive proved to be a winning combination against the young Greyhounds.
“Let’s work for the win. We’ve got to earn it. They legitimately earned it tonight,” SHS Girls Varsity Volleyball Head Coach Erin Koerner excitedly stated, following their 25-12, 25-20, 25-16 victory.
SHS senior Kaycee Hazzard played strong with 13 kills, three aces and two digs; junior Alaina Morgan had three kills, five digs, two aces and went eight for nine serving; sophomores Jansyn Carrizales collected 24 assists and 21-for-22 serving with 10 aces, three kills and five digs; and Emily Anderson recorded 19 digs and seven kills.
“I’m really proud of our girls. They’ve come a long way this season as we’re getting used to coming together and playing as a team,” GHS Girls Varsity Volleyball Head Coach Orejeona Jeffrey acknowledged.
Grandview has one senior on the floor and rest of the squad is made up of sophomores and freshmen. Middle blocker Natalie Trevino led the ‘Hounds in kills with eight and had 12 digs; Sydney Hamm dished out 14 assists; and Sienna Black had five blocks and two kills.
“There’s a lot of talent and promise for a very bright future and we’ve just got to put the work in, and we’ll get there,” Jeffrey confidently voiced.
Hazzard and Morgan anchored the middle for the Lady Grizzlies, which is a new role for both high flying players. They possess the experience and skillful ability to use their athleticism and play above the net, while exemplifying a powerful open hand and over the head shot. Coach said they did an excellent job of leading Sunnyside’s aggressive attack.
Koerner was not surprised by their play and the pair’s on-court timing is beginning to show significant improvement. Her plan for moving Morgan from setter to middle hitter, to take advantage of not only her leaping talents but knowledge of the game, has paid off as well.
Coach would not have been able to execute the move if it weren’t for the outstanding play of Carrizales, who was inserted into the starting setter position at the start of the season. Roles both players have embraced and excelled in: due in large part to an intense practice regimen and committed workout ethic.
Morgan is 5-foot-3-inches and her explosive ability to jump out of the gym resulted from an integrated strength and exercise training routine, she revealed.
“I didn’t have the highest vertical and so I went in and worked with as many people as possible. I worked on box jumps, I worked on jump ropes and lifted, it just came. A lot of what I do just comes from strength,” Morgan explained.
The Lady Grizzlies exhibited a well-balanced and hard-hitting style of play throughout the three-set home court win. Their competitive will to be up and ready at the net proved to be the deciding factor.
“We have the will to play like were 6-foot-5-inches, and we’re going to play that way,” Koerner declared.
