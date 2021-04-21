The application of sun block while staying hydrated was part of the game day instruction as the Lady Grizzlies’ bats swung with aggressive power during the first of a two game home series with Grandview, followed later by East Valley on Saturday.
“The girls are doing a great job staying energetic and getting after it, I’m proud of them and they’re doing a good job,” Sunnyside High School Softball Head Coach Greg Stroh stated from inside the team’s dugout as they took the field in the top of the fifth inning with a commanding lead.
“They’re having a good time and getting used to each other as teammates too. None of them have really played together because we lost last year’s season,” coach added.
The only true varsity starter with veteran softball experience is senior pitcher Olivia Puente. The club house leader and mentor, along with assistant coach Jazzee Sustaita have helped to create an enthusiastic and tough-minded environment, according to Stroh.
SHS sophomore pitcher Jansyn Carrizales made her first start and threw a complete game shutout, earning the team’s first victory of the season. SHS moved to (1-1), following the 24-0 win.
“I think we’re playing more as a team and we’re just bonding with each other, Carrizales explained.
She went from the volleyball court and striking the ball with an overhand authority to taking the mound and throwing underhand strikes across home plate for outs. The multi-sport athlete hasn’t pitched competitively in about a year and a half, she conveyed.
“At first it was stressful but then you kind of get into it and you get back to the fact and start to remember everything,” Carrizales described.
The right hander overpowered the Lady ‘Hounds’ hitters while the offense, from top to bottom, was able to bat around and run the base paths aggressively in route to the victory - the spirit of sportsmanship was not lost between the two teams.
The Lady Grizzlies opened their season with a tough 17-0 loss to West Valley at home on Tuesday, April 13. The young squad was able to see how they lined up out on the field and what they needed to do, collectively to improve.
“I was glad we got them, they showed us no mercy. It was good for us and we needed to see that,” Stroh acknowledged. “You don’t know how to measure yourself until you play a tough team.”
SHS catcher Emily Anderson displayed her grit behind the plate with a strong defensive play to tag out the Grandview base runner trying to score the game’s first run.
“It’s always the best feeling to get someone out at home,” Anderson expressed. It’s like a power play and sets the momentum for the game.”
In the bottom half of the first, Sunnyside’s Maura Roberts drove in 2 RBIs, junior Maya Martinez crushed a two-run homer over the 210 ft. right field fence and Carrizales hit a line drive to center that rolled to the fence for an inside the park home run to cap off the Lady Grizzlies’ nine run explosion.
“It feels really good to drive one out, it lets out a lot of aggression,” Martinez exclaimed. The bases clearing shot was her first one at home. The experience left her with a sense of accomplishment and confidence as she rounded the bases, the number five hitter recalled.
Sunnyside would add eight runs in the second and six in the third frame which allowed them to reflect from the dugout of where they’ve been, prior to applying another dose of sun protective factor and playing out the remaining six outs.
“I think it was a really good warmup for our next game with East Valley,” Carrizales noted.
