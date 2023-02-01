Lady Grizzlies take down Davis

The Sunnyside Grizzlies girls’ wrestling team defeated the Davis Pirates in Thursday nights wrestling match on Jan. 26 to a score of 42-31, the Lady Grizzlies won seven out of 14 of their match ups.
“We started the season knowing that our team is so young and inexperienced. We have 11 freshmen on the roster, and we only returned 4 starters from last year, and so we rely on the freshmen so much to compete at the varsity level,” Said Coach David Mendoza
The Grizzlies entered this match ranked sixth in their district with the Pirates being ranked in fifth.
“From not being recognized in the state rankings early in the year to being ranked #6 at the end is a testament to their hard work during this journey. So proud of them. We still have a lot of things to work on and get ready for districts next Saturday so we will just keep grinding and be as sharp as possible,” Said Coach Mendoza.
Some stats for Thursdays match-up are Danica Torres over Cynthia Ramos through a pin at 0:49, Alexxus Ramos over Valerie Lopez through pin at 0:13, Delilah Chavez over Jackie Chavez through pin at 0:33, Celeste Olivera over Melani Surez through pin at 3:42 with Natalie Trevino, Emma Beltran and Jeanette Cortes winning through forfeits.
“We have done pretty well at these tournaments and the experiences for the girls are invaluable. Now that we are settling into that time of the year, we are feeling pretty good about where we are at and the opportunities that are coming up for us,” Said Coach Mendoza.
The Grizzlies finished the season with a win and are preparing for their district matches on Feb. 4.
