Lady Grizzlies take down Davis

Sunnyside Varsity wrestler Adelina Valencia attempts to hold down Savannah Espinoza during their match up, Ramos was able to escape Valencia to take the win in a 9-4 decision.

 Andrew Hamil

The Sunnyside Grizzlies girls’ wrestling team defeated the Davis Pirates in Thursday nights wrestling match on Jan. 26 to a score of 42-31, the Lady Grizzlies won seven out of 14 of their match ups.

“We started the season knowing that our team is so young and inexperienced. We have 11 freshmen on the roster, and we only returned 4 starters from last year, and so we rely on the freshmen so much to compete at the varsity level,” Said Coach David Mendoza

Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com

