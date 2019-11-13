BATTLEGROUND — Sunnyside Christian High School Lady Knights closed out their 2019 volleyball season Saturday, Nov. 9, at the WIAA 1B District 4 playoffs, losing 0-3 to Firm Foundation Christian in a district glue game.
The team went 14-25, 16-25, 15-25 in the closer.
Sunnyside Christian game highlights:
Brooklon Struikmans - 10-11 serves, 1 ace, 2 kills, 14 perfect passes and 6 digs.
Sydney Banks - 4-5 serving, 1 ace, 5 kills, 6 perfect passes and 5 digs.
Jenna Andringa - 4-5 serving, 1 ace, 9 kills, 17 perfect passes and 9 digs.
Haylie Wolters - 6-7 serves, 2 kills and 9 digs.
Grace Van Belle - 8-9 serving, 1 ace, 9 assists, 5 perfect passes and 7 digs.
Ella Alseth - 7-9 serving, 11 assists, 5 perfect passes and 9 digs.
Kylie Tolman - 1 kill and 1 block.
Breya Faber - 2 perfect passes, and 4 digs.
Brea Rip - 1 perfect pass.
