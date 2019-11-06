GOLDENDALE — The Lady Knights will take to the volleyball court and face Trout Lake with the winner to play Klickwood immediately following in part two of the District Tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 5 p.m.
The winner of the Klickwood game will host the glue game as the No. 1 seed on Saturday, Nov.9.
The No. 2 seed will travel to play in the glue game of the WIAA 1B District 4 bracket. (time, location and opponent to be determined.)
Knights vs Yakama Tribal School- Districts Game 1, Saturday, Nov. 2.
3-0: 25-19, 25-19, 25-18
Sunnyside Christian highlights:
Brooklon Struikmans -14-14 serving,1 ace, 2 kills, 6 perfect passes and 10 digs.
Sydney Banks - 14-14 serving, 4 aces, 9 kills, 4 perfect passes and 8 digs.
Jenna Andringa-
Haylie Wolters - 12-13 serving. 3 aces, 4 kills and 8 digs.
Grace Van Belle - 22-23 serving,7 aces, 8 digs and 12 assists.
Ella Alseth- 3-4 serving, 2 kills, 2 digs and 6 assists.
Kylie Tolman - 3-4 serving
Breya Faber -9 perfect passes and 14 digs.
Brea Rip
Henrietta Prins.
Knights volleyball reporting sheet - Knights vs Klickwood - Districts Game 2, Saturday, Nov. 2.
1-3: 25-17, 23-25, 22-25, 18-25
Sunnyside Christian highlights:
Brooklon Struikmans - 29-29 serving, 2 kills, 19 perfect passes and 31 digs.
Sydney Banks - 12-12 serving,1 ace, 9 kills, 11 perfect passes and 30 digs.
Jenna Andringa - 14-16 serving, 1 ace, 8 kills, 8 perfect passes,14 digs and 1 block.
Haylie Wolters - 8-10 serving, 3 aces, 6 kills, 2 perfect passes and 3 digs.
Grace Van Belle- 7-9 serving1 ace, 24 digs and 11 assists.
Ella Alseth - 9-10 servings, 5 perfect passes, 8 digs and 16 assists.
Kylie Tolman - 2-3 serving and 2 kills.
Breya Faber-11 perfect passes and 20 digs.
Brea Rip.
Henrietta Prins.
