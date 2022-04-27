The Sunnyside Christian High School Knights softball team played against the Garfield Palouse Vikings in a doubleheader match on their home field on Thursday, April 21.
Game one started off strong for the Knights as they bested the Vikings in the first inning taking the lead 5-1.
Garfield-Palouse then responded by making five runs in the third inning taking the lead 6-5.
The lead wasn’t dropped by the Vikings from there on out as the game went all seven innings, ending 19 to 12 with a loss handed to Sunnyside Christian High.
The Knights were not done there as they looked to redeem themselves in game two.
As the game began to get rolling, so did the Knights as they were the first to score in the second inning.
By the end of the fifth inning, Sunnyside Christian lead the way by eight runs as the score was 13-5.
Garfield-Palouse almost came back as the next two innings garnered the Vikings seven runs making it a score of 13-12 but not enough to catch up to the Knights as the game ended.
Game two saw Haylie Wolters go 2-3 and Sadie Alseth go 2-2 as they contributed to the Knights winning the second game.
