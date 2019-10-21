SUNNYSIDE – The Lady Knights maintained their high-level of on court intensity, along with a determined conference objective in easily defeating the visiting Bickelton Pirates during a 25-6, 25-9, 25-10 sweep Thursday, Oct. 17.
Sunnyside Christian (5-1 Greater Columbia Gorge, 8-6 overall) exhibited an efficient performance as they prevented Bickelton (0-6, 1-8) from digging out much confidence from the contest.
The Knights will be facing tougher upcoming opponents such as league leading Klickitat-Glenwwod Vandals (5-0, 7-3-1) on their homecourt Tues., Oct.22 at 6 p.m.
“We definitely have some tough games coming up. So, we’ve been working a lot on consistency of attitude and consistency of intensity,” Head coach Laura Eisenga described following her varsity and junior varsity team wins.
Coach said she wants them to play hard all the way through their matches instead of starting off strong and slowly letting up - not to play down to their opponent’s level. . . “Which we have a tendency of doing. Tonight, that was our big goal. And, so we’re happy about meeting our goal.”
Senior setter Grace Van Belle guided the Knights’ game plan out on the court and kept the three frontline hitters focused with her well-orchestrated, playmaking decisions set from the back line.
Conducting that type of rotation can be more complicated because there’s more options but it’s more fun Van Belle acknowledged. She recorded 15 of 18 serving, seven aces, 13 assists and four digs.
“I really love my passers and hitters and appreciate all of their work. They do such a good job,” Van Belle stated. “The crowd just like pumps all of us up. I get motivated from my teammates and the crowd; they get me going and I just go on a roll. I love it.”
Outside hitter Sydney Banks had her high-flying talents in full gear as she logged nine kills, two perfect passes and 10 digs. Throughout the summer, the junior indicated she had been working on her jumping and agility conditioning.
“Right now, we’re in our league games and trying to come out really strong to carry that forward into district which is coming up in a couple of weeks,” Banks conveyed. “On Tuesday, we have a big game against Klickitat. That’s the toughest team in our league”
The Lady Knights visited Klickitat-Glenwood on Thursday, Oct. 3 and after taking the first set 25-16, lost 3-1. “. . .When they come here, we’ll be ready,” Banks declared.
SCHS senior Brooklon Struikmans had 18 of 19 serving, four aces, three kills, nine perfect passes and six digs; junior Jenna Andringa added 11 of 12 serving, four aces, eight kills and nine digs; sophomore Ella Alseth logged 12 assists and seven digs; Brea Rip charted one kill and 2 digs; Haylie Wolters totaled 10 of 10 serving, three aces and two kills; freshman Breya Faber tallied three perfect passes and two digs; Henrietta Prins tallied one kill and one dig and Kylie Tolman noted five of five serving, one ace and three digs.
As the team begins to hit their aggressive stride, the Lady Knights will be seeking their fourth win in a row and a share of the conference lead against the Vandals.
“I love playing Klickitat because the intensity is always there. The rivalry is there and it’s always a great match,” Eisenga expressed.
