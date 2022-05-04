Lady Knights take a win in doubleheader

The Sunnyside Christian softball team honored their four seniors for their game on Saturday, April 30.
Ella Alseth, Kelli Candanoza, JoJo VanSlagaren, and Haylie Wolters were praised for their time as a Sunnyside Christian Knight.
Saturday’s game was on their home field for their final league season doubleheader game against the Pomeroy Pirates.
The first game saw the Knights start off strong with a commanding 6-0 lead and a strong sense of defense as they pulled a double-play in the second inning.
As time went on, Pomeroy put up a fight as they scored 3 runs in the fifth inning putting the score at 6-3 with the Knights still in the lead.
At the bottom of the seventh, mistakes were made by the Sunnyside Christian High School as Pomeroy was able to make nine runs putting the final score at 12-6 with the Pirates winning the first game.
The second game started similar to the first with the Knights taking the lead by the third inning with a score of 7-2.
Pomeroy slowly climbed their way back to tie the game, making it 7-7 at the end of the sixth inning.
Sunnyside Christian was able to break their dry spell of no runs in four innings and make two runs at the top of the seventh to make the game 9-7.
Pomeroy made one last run at the bottom of the seventh but was not able to crack the Knights’ defense.
The score ended 9-8 with Sunnyside Christian in the lead to take the win.
