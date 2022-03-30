TEKOA — The Sunnyside Christian Knights played against the Tekoa-Rosalia Timberwolves in a doubleheader on Saturday, March 26.
Both games went to the Knights in a dominant fashion where they had to pull the game after Sunnyside Christian High was ahead by more than ten runs in both games.
The Knights held their opponent to just one run as the score was a 19-1 loss for the Timberwolves over four innings. Highlights from the first game say Taylor Andriga striking out 5, giving up only 3 hits, and no walks. Maddie Fultz and Haylie Wolters both went 3 for 5 at the plate on offense with Fultz hitting a homerun.
The second game started out as a battle for the lead as both teams scored a hefty amount of runs in the first inning starting the game 10-8 with the Knights in the lead. Sunnyside Christian High eventually triumphed against the Timberwolves with a score of 22-8 in five innings. Highlights in the game for the Knights came from Wolters again when she batted 3 for 6 with a double. Piper Clapp went 3 for 3 at the plate not giving up an out.
The Sunnyside Christian Knights play against the DeSales Irish in an away game on Thursday, March 31.
