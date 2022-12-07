Lady Knights vanquish Spartans

Sunnyside Christian Lady Knight Taylor Andringa attempts the two point shot with Granger Spartan Ali C. going for the block during their match on Dec. 1.

 Andrew Hamil

GRANGER — The Sunnyside Christian Knights girls’ basketball team faced the Granger Spartans for their first game on Thursday, Dec. 1, the Lady Knights saw a win to a score of 45-27.

The Lady Knights scored 18 points during the first quarter, 5 during the second, 12 during the third and 10 during the fourth with the Spartans scoring 11 points during the first quarter, 4 during the second, 5 during the third, and 7 during the fourth.

Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com

