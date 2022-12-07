Lady Knights vanquish Spartans

GRANGER — The Sunnyside Christian Knights girls’ basketball team faced the Granger Spartans for their first game on Thursday, Dec. 1, the Lady Knights saw a win to a score of 45-27.
The Lady Knights scored 18 points during the first quarter, 5 during the second, 12 during the third and 10 during the fourth with the Spartans scoring 11 points during the first quarter, 4 during the second, 5 during the third, and 7 during the fourth.
The Knights were able to gain an early advantage during the first quarter with a seven point lead by the end. They were able to maintain their lead throughout the rest of the game finishing 18 points ahead at a score of 45-27 by the end of the fourth quarter.
Stats for the Lady Knight are Taylor Andringa with 22 rebounds and 23 points scored, Devan Hartington with 11 points, Hailie van wingerden with 4 points, Breya Faber with 4 points, and Violet Bosma with 3 points.
The Lady Knights will host their first home match on Friday, Dec.9 against the Prescott Tigers.
