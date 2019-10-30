MABTON — Kassandra Hernandez, the lone Class of 2020 student-athlete for the district playoff bound Lady Vikings’ volleyball team, celebrated a meaningful Senior Night with her teammates, along with an enthusiastic and supportive audience as they hosted Tri-Cities Prep in a conference showdown on Thursday, Oct. 24.
Even though the Lady Vikings (6-3 2B EWAC, 11-4 overall) were swept 25-13, 25-19, 25-10, by the powerhouse Jaguars (6-1, 10-3), they’ve made a strong impression in league play against the traditional top tier teams.
According to Mabton High School Head Coach Vanessa Medina, her team is getting noticed for their outstanding season, 10 game win streak and fourth-place conference rank. The sophomores have developed into an aggressively tough core led by junior outside hitter Mercedes Becerra and senior setter Hernandez.
“This season, I just had a feeling like I knew something was going to happen – that we were going to do good. And, it’s my senior year and I was like, I’ve got to go out every game and leave it out all out there, Hernandez stated.
Over the summer and throughout the course of this season, the young team has gained a new level of experience and confidence, which has now given rise to high expectations, Medina said.
“They didn’t truly know how good they could be individually or as a team. And once they started winning, they were getting excited and not even thinking about their opponent, they were just playing and wanting to get after it,” Medina described.
Athletic Director Chris Cardenas confirmed they will be hosting a playoff game against Columbia Burbank on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m. He said it’s been at least 10 years since the school has hosted a post season volleyball game.
