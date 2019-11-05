MABTON — Led by an aggressive front row attack, combined with their strong passing play, the Lady Vikings overpowered the Coyotes 3-1 during their opening 2B EWAC opening round playoff game at Mel Todd Gymnasium, Tuesday, Oct. 29.
Hosting their first playoff game in more than a decade, Mabton (7-3) fell behind Columbia Burbank (4-5) 10-4 in the opening match. Head Coach Vanessa Medina called for a timeout to settle her team down.
She reminded her young team not to get caught up in the moment, but to focus their efforts on playing together and competing without fear of losing like they had all season.
Following their first set loss 21-25, the Lady Vikings responded confidently that they were ready for the playoff moment, as they won the next three games 28-26-25-23, 25-22.
“We got that game out of the way and we can finally breath. That was tough because not only was it new, but it’s a team we’ve beaten in the past who could take us out at the same time. So, it was nerve wrecking,” Coach Medina heartily expressed.
Senior setter Kassandra Hernandez recorded 20 assists, two kills and 20 service points, encouraged her teammates to make something happen by digging deep and pushing through until the end.
“When I got behind that (serving) line, I was just telling myself the whole time, just get it over. Like this is it, you either win or go home,” Hernandez described.
Hernandez looked for sophomore middle hitter, Fatima Quintero to rise to the challenge with strong net play against the Coyotes and she didn’t disappoint.
“I think the first game we lost was a wake-up call. We knew that we had to get it together, we’re better than this,” Quintero stated. “I knew they were looking up to me. And, I was hoping that once we had that rhythm, we would get back into it – that’s what we did.”
The dominant attacker registered 18 kills, two blocks, 15 service points and was constantly moving into position on both the offensive and defensive side, while calling for the set.
“Fatima didn’t play nervous. She was our go-to. Whether she was in the front or the back,” Medina acknowledged. “You could tell how bad she wanted to win.”
