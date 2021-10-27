Sunnyside Christian graduate Lance Den Boer was inducted into the Central Washington University Athletic Hall of Fame over the weekend.
The former Knight averaged nearly 20 points per game as a Wildcat along with just under 5 rebounds.
Den Boer also owns the school record for career free throw percentage and finished second in Division II in the category during both the 2005-06 and 2006-07 seasons.
In an interview with CWU’s official athletics website, Den Boer said, “I felt real connected ever since I set foot on campus there. I made some great connections with professors, on the education side, and people passionate about sports and supporting the athletics there.”
Den Boer is now a vice-principal and athletic director at Kiona-Benton High School in Benton City.
