SUNNYSIDE — Lay’Lee Dixon, Prosser, is the only contest entry scoring nine points, earning the top spot in the eighth week of the 47th annual Football Forecast. Dixon only missed the Seattle Seahawks v. Buffalo Bills Game. Dixon will receive the $50 cash prize.
Second place in the contest resulted in a tie between Angelica Cardenas, Sunnyside, and Anthony Ramos, Grandview. Cardenas and Ramos scored eight points and chose an identical tie breaker score of 45. Both missed the Seattle Seahawks v. Buffalo Bills game. Cardenas also missed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers v. New Orleans Saints, while Ramos missed the Detroit Lions v. Minnesota Vikings game.
Cardenas and Ramos will receive a three-month subscription to the Sunnyside Sun.
In third place was Jennifer Ramos, Grandview, scoring eight points. Ramos missed the Seattle Seahawks v. Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears v. Tennessee Titans games. Fourth place went to Sterling Hazzard, Sunnyside, with eight points. Hazzard missed the Seattle Seahawks v. Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team v. New York Giants games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.