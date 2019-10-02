ZILLAH — The Leopards came out victorious 54-7 against their Goldendale Timberwolves opponent (0-2,0-4) last Friday night, Sept. 27, at Andy Collins Field, in Zillah.
The team was focused on playing a strong offensive game, according to Leopards’ Head Coach Ron Rood. “We were trying to work on our different offensive sets.”
Rood acknowledged, “I thought our kids played really good on defense, especially our linebacker kids: Braydon Flood, Brady Damron and Claysen Delp.”
Sophomore quarterback/ linebacker, Claysen Delp had a big night. Delp intercepted a pass and ran it in for a touchdown for the second consecutive game and each of his three passes were for a touchdown.
Zillah set the tempo from the beginning, unaffected by the light rain, they scored on their first drive of the game in only three plays.
Shortly after, with 9:03 left in the first quarter, sophomore linebacker Braydon Flood punched in a touchdown and Zillah completed a 2-point conversion which began the lead 12-0.
The Leopards look to win their next road conference game against Highland in Cowichi, (0-2,0-4), Friday Oct. 4, at 7 p.m.
