YAKIMA — Zillah (4-1 SCAC,6-1 overall) battled rival LaSalle (4-0, 7-0) for the league conference title in a 42-14 loss at Marquette Stadium.
Leopard’s head coach Ron Rood commented, “Four turnovers and eight penalties were a big factor. LaSalle is a very good veteran team that played well Friday.”
The Lightning remain undefeated and they snapped Zillah’s 10-game season win streak.
Zillah will host Toppenish Friday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m., Andy Collins Field.
