In week three of the Sunnyside Sun’s Football Forecast, Richard Leyendekker of Grandview took first place with nine correct forecasts. Jonah Macias of Granger won an eight-way second place tie breaker, with total points of 51. Congratulations to both winners!
Leyendekker is the recipient of first place $50 and Macias, a three-month subscription to the Sunnyside Sun.
The fourth round of the contest is included in today’s Sunnyside Sun and another $50 is again, on the line for next week’s winner.
The Sunnyside Sun staff forecast game winner was clear cut. Ileana Martinez was decisive with nine correct predictions and Ozzie Medina in second place with eight.
Entry deadline each week, for the remaining 12 weeks, is Friday at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
