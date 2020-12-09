SUNNYSIDE — Sayre Leyendekker, Grandview, is the winner of the last week of the annual Football Forecast. Leyendekker scored nine points, missing only the Seattle Seahawks v. New York Giants game. Leyendekker will receive the $50 cash prize.
In second place is Andrea Reyes, Yakima, scoring eight points. Reyes also missed the Seattle Seahawks v. New York Giants game, along with the Tennessee Titans v. Cleveland Browns game. Reyes receives the three-month subscription to the Sunnyside Sun.
In third and fourth place are Fallon Weber and Dave Rounds, respectively, both with eight points.
