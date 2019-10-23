RICHLAND — The Vikings (1-4, 3-4) fell short to the Liberty Christian Patriots (2-2, 3-4) on a rainy Friday Oct. 18 at Hanford high school football field.
After a scoreless first quarter, Viking’s senior Giovanni Trujillo ran a seven-yard dash for a touchdown.
Patriots’ quarterback Curtis Morgan threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Aiden Lesser to dial in a 12-6 score at halftime.
Sophomore tight-end Alfred Gonzalez had 96-rushing yards in 14 attempts and punched in the Viking’s final touchdown in the third quarter.
Senior wideout Alexis Galarza had 28 receiving yards.
On the defensive side, junior Angel Sandoval had five tackles and seven assists. Gonzalez added four tackles and one assist.
“The defense did great, with the exception of two huge plays,” head coach Pat Zavala said.
The Pats scored touchdowns on an 89-yard pass and nine-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Mabton coaches said they will look to improve on exchanges between players and converting in the red zone.
“We just got to do a better job at making sure we work with our kids to get better at those things,” Zavala mentioned.
The Vikings will play an away conference game at Kittitas/Thorp on Friday Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.
