SNOHOMISH — Los Malos Men’s Soccer Team, a group of young men from the Yakima Valley, can now boast they are Pacific Northwest champions.
The team won the region’s largest soccer tournament, the Kla Ha Ya Adult Soccer Tournament held in Snohomish, July 20-21.
“This was our fourth year playing in the tournament,” team spokesman Miguel Lugo said of the 16-man squad.
The two-day contest featured 19 teams from around the state, competing in three divisions.
“We were one of the three champs,” Lugo stated.
Los Malos team plays year around. When players are available, they practice both inside and outside spring and summer, “…at least four days a week,” he said.
“My brother, Jose Mora, was the one who got the team together, about five years ago,” explained Lugo, who currently is a seventh-grade soccer coach at Harrison Middle School.
“We have played in multiple leagues here and in Sunnyside, and tournaments in Prosser, Sunnyside and Yakima,” he added.
“I also volunteer for the Mid Valley Youth Soccer League doing standings and scheduling,” Lugo acknowledged.
