MABTON — The Vikings (1-3 and 3-2) routed Dayton/ Waitsburg (0-2 and 0-5) in their 2B Eastern Washington Conference home game 36-8 on Saturday, Oct. 5.
The Vikings started off strong when senior guard David Torres recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, senior Alexis Galarza scored on a 15-yard run into the
endzone, followed by a 2-point conversion to put Mabton up 15-0 at halftime.
Early in the third quarter with about two-minutes gone by, sophomore QB Andy McCallum was taken out of the game after sustaining an injury.
Alexis Galarza replaced him as QB and guided a pair of TD drives for the Vikings late in the fourth.
“Our wideouts, everybody backs up on us, because they know we like to bomb it far,” Galarza stated, “and that our receivers are really good and really hard to stop on that.”
The Vikings limited Dayton to one touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Galarza was seven of nine for 151 passing yards, along with two TD’s, one passing and another rushing.
Senior wide receiver Armando Morales had seven receptions for 142 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Defensively the Vikings kept their head on a swivel with sophomore Jose Ramos recording seven tackles. Senior Jesus Mata recorded five tackles, assisted with four, and forcing one fumble recovery at the offensive line.
Mabton will play their next conference game away at White Swan High School (2-0 and 3-1) on Friday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
