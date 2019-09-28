GRANGER — Mabton suffered a tough loss as well as their starting sophomore quarterback Andrez Zavala in a conference game against Tri-Cities Prep 48-14 at Granger High School Friday night.
The Jaguars scored the first touchdown of the game and added two more early in the first quarter and cruised to a 20-0 lead.
In the second quarter, the Vikings (2B, 0-2, 2-2) answered with 14 points of their own in the second quarter to cut the Jaguars’ lead to 20-14.
Tri-Cities (3-0, 4-0) scored a TD in the last two-minutes of the first half and increased their lead 27-14 at halftime.
Mabton will host Dayton on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m.
