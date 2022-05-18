MABTON — Head coach of the Mabton track team Jason Marrow has formed a petition regarding the allocations of the state track meet events.
The WIAA announced the allocations for 2B schools would be dropped from 16 allocations per track event to 12, cutting out four athletes per event for both boys and girls throughout schools in the 2B track division.
In order to have 16 allocations, 50 teams need to have at least five participants on their team for 2B schools. The allocations were cut due to White Swan not having enough participants at the time of reporting, effectively making the allocations drop to 12 considering only 49 teams made the cut of at least five athletes.
Marrow disagrees with the decision explaining that White Swan had enough players as of March 18, which was the cutoff line to report at least five athletes. He says White Swan was at a track meet on that day attended by Mabton with at least eight athletes, which contradicts claims made by the WIAA.
State track events give the opportunity for student-athletes to show off their skills and possibly be recruited to play at a collegiate level depending on how they perform. The cutting of allocations makes it so high schools can only send so many students per event. This is unfair according to Marrow, as he explains, “The door has closed for roughly 108 kids throughout our lower valley that are basically being looked over.”
The WIAA responded regarding the dropped allocations saying the process for allocations was followed as outlined in the WIAA handbook, “It is important that this process and timeline be followed, not only for equity purposes among various sports and classifications but also for planning purposes at the league, district, and state level.”
The WIAA also claims misinformation was given about White Swan making a clerical error, “White Swan and its league representative reported on time, however, the school did not meet the minimum of five participants at the time of reporting.”
