The Mabton High School Girls Basketball team officially cut the nets, Feb. 1, celebrating their league championship after the win against Granger, 63-59. Freshman Esmerelda Sanchez lead the team with 30 points.
The Vikings and Spartans were tied in the third quarter. Mabton outscored Granger by four points in the last quarter.
The 2B Eastern WA Athletic Conference West (EWAC-West) League Champions first District Tournament game is Thursday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. against vs. the River View High School Panthers at Mabton Jr./Sr. High School.
Granger is ranked third in the EWAC-West League. Their first district game will be versus the Columbia High School Coyotes also on Feb. 10 at 6 p.m.
