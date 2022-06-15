KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Finishing her career, according to the University of Providence, former SHS Lady Griz basketball standout and fourth time All-American award recipient Emilee Maldonado will once again be recognized and honored by having her No. 3 Jersey displayed in the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame’s (WBHOF) “Ring of Honor” in recognition to the outstanding play for the 2021-22 season alongside her teammate Parker Esary.
The WBHOF features over 100 Jerseys from the top high school and college players of the previous season. The Jerseys’ hang from the rafters in the back rotunda at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tenn.
Maldonado has once before received this honor for her outstanding 2018-19 season. Scoring a total of 515 points with an average of 16.1 points per game during her sophomore year.
Ending her 5-year career Maldonado finished her 2021-22 season scoring a total of 564 points with a team high average of 17.6 points per game, 42.1% of her shots coming from the 3pt line. Her avg in rebounds, assists, and steals also being a team high at an avg of 4.8, 4.6, and 2.0 per game.
During the final season in her career Maldonado accomplished many achievements. On Feb. 5 she joined the 2,000-points club finishing third in the all-time scoring list with a total of 2,113 points. She also broke the record for career assists during her final game totaling 669. Alongside teammate Esary the duo broke the school record for wins this past season both finishing their careers with 94 wins qualifying for the NAIA national tournament championship all five seasons together.
Maldonado is currently a graduate student at the University of Providence having completed her senior year in 2021 with a major in Biology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.