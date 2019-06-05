KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Former SHS Lady Griz basketball standout Emilee Maldonado, and current University of Providence Argonaut All-American guard, has earned the prestigious honor of having her No.3 jersey lifted into the rafters of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame’s (WBHOF) Ring of Honor for display in Knoxville, Tenn. until mid-May 2020.
“The school actually sent my jersey that was hanging in my locker,” Maldonado stated after learning about the ring of honor from one of the coaches who congratulated her on the recent achievement.
“To have my jersey as part of the Hall of Fame is really special to me.”
She was caught completely off guard about the accolade and didn’t know what the ring of honor was or where it was located until she inquired.
Maldonado is hopeful to go and share the experience with her family this summer. Once she sees the jersey hanging in the rafters, the honor will sink in for her and become a reality.
The WBHOF selects over 100 high school, National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) female student-athletes throughout the country to have their jerseys displayed each year.
“It’s nice to have an acknowledgement of how your season went and just makes you want to get that much better for next year and hopefully, our team can do even better,” the third Argo and only non-senior in program history to receive the privilege.
As a sophomore, Maldonado netted a team-high 515 points and finished second in the Frontier Conference in scoring at 16.09 per game, along with 163 assists in the 2018-19 season. She helped guide the team to an 18-14 overall record and NAIA Tournament berth where they lost in overtime to the No. 2 ranked team in the country.
Maldonado said the team’s summer training program just started, and she’s looking forward to improving upon last season’s accomplishments.
She’s excited to start playing with the young team, which she feels has a lot of potential.
The junior is a Biology major with an academic goal of going to graduate school and becoming an optometrist.
