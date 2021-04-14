Sunnyside High School graduate Emilee Maldonaldo has been awarded the Frontier Conference Player of the Year award.
Maldonaldo is currently playing as Senior Point guard for the University of Providence women’s basketball team.
Scoring double digits in each game, averaging 17 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.21 steals per game while shooting 46% from the field. She’s 4th in the nation in three-point shooting percentage at 50%, and 3rd in the nation in free throw percentage at 92.1%. She also led the Frontier Conference in both scoring and assists.
Maldonaldo graduated from Sunnyside High School in 2017.
