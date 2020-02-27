TACOMA — Prior to suiting up for the first time as a Grizzly defensive back, Mario Ruelas will have to first make the team, even after announcing his commitment to play soccer for Columbia Basin College while donning a Hawks’ warmup jacket on Monday, Feb. 24.
“I’m really excited about going to the next level,” Ruelas happily expressed as he looks forward to taking Clem Senn Field as a defensive back. “It’s going to be great playing here and will feel good to wear the Grizzly jersey.”
The senior said he’s been participating in soccer since the age of six and has gained a wide range of experience competing at different levels in the sport. During his freshman year, Ruelas decided to play academy soccer in Seattle and was traveling to the westside five days a week.
His soccer pursuits and accomplishments have led him across the county while appearing on a popular television channel playing against a younger semi-pro team.
Ruelas’ roundabout path has not always been a well-traveled one.
As a sophomore, Ruelas was attempting to make the Sunnyside team before being declared academically ineligible to play. Throughout the season, he practiced with the team while working to bring his grades up.
“I couldn’t play last year because I became a dad,” Ruelas explained. His goal of playing soccer was put on hold as he balanced school with family responsibilities.
“He came in and talked to me and I said we support you either way. We have to make sure you commit to your family first. He told me ‘not to count him out’ and I said never, never count you out,” SHS co-head coach David Guevara explained.
This year, the determined student-athlete and now father has found his way back onto the pitch in Pasco, training with CBC players while reinforcing a mature confidence in not only his defensive talents but the ability to achieve future career goals.
As a result of his work ethic and seasoned talents, Ruelas caught the attention of Hawks’ coaches once again. He’s a very talented young man who has been playing at a high-quality level for quite a while, coach acknowledged.
“If you get an education through soccer, that’s the best thing besides going pro. So, you’ve got to take advantage of the opportunity not only for yourself but for your family,” CBC Men’s Soccer Lead Assistant Sergio Licona Jr. stated.
The senior aims to study law and justice in college with plans for pursuing a career as a police officer. Guevara said he’s hopeful that Ruelas will now be able to get on the field as a Grizzly while making the most of his CBC opportunity.
“I’m excited for Mario. He’s a great young man who’s had a couple of speed bumps along the way. I think finally it’s beginning to smooth out for him and will be a good year for all of us,” Guevara conveyed.
