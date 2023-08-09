The Mid-Valley Youth Soccer program held a goal-keeping clinic prior to the start of the fall soccer program on Tuesday, July 25.
The Mid-Valley Youth Soccer program was created by Miguel Lugo and his family in 2011. Mid-Valley Youth Soccer offers different soccer programs throughout the year with registration for their mini soccer program set to open on Saturday, August 12.
The mini soccer program is open to children ages five and under, and will run between six to eight weeks. Games and practices will be held once per week.
Prior to creating the soccer program, Lugo played four years of varsity soccer at Sunnyside High School. After his graduation in 2008 he continued to play soccer at Wenatchee Valley College for one year.
Currently Lugo is the head coach for the Harrison Middle School eighth grade boys’ soccer team the Sierra Vista Middle school eighth grade girls’ soccer team. Lugo also coaches two U7 teams and a community high school boys’ team.
During the clinic Sunnyside goalkeepers Johnny Hernandez, Max Ramos and Jorge Villegas focused on teaching skills regarding ball handling, diving, footwork, shot stopping and breakaways.
More than 30 kids ages 4 to 17 from the valley participated in the goalie clinic. “We had such great feedback that we had requests to hold more of these type of sessions in the future,” Veronica Lugo said. The goalie clinic was free to all participants.
A second goalie clinic will be held later this year in September.
In addition to the goalie clinic, the Mid-Valley Soccer program previously held a clinic in collaboration with Marty Lackey from the Central Washington Sounders of Yakima where participants were instructed on different skills they use to help professional soccer players.
The soccer program also previously held a coaching clinic in regards to safety in collaboration with Dr. Daniel Hernandez, who spoke about youth development and proper ways to train young athletes during the clinic.
To stay informed about future clinics or to register kids for different soccer programs, parents can visit midvalleyyouthsoccer.org
