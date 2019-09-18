RENTON – Sunnyside High School senior football wide receiver Mike Rivera has been selected Washington Interscholastic Activities Association/Wendy’s Athlete of the Week for Sept. 8-16 on Wednesday.
Rivera caught eight passes, four of them for touchdowns and amassed 206 yards while establishing a Grizzly record for receiving yards in a game, during last week’s 62-0 victory over Cleveland High School of Seattle on Friday, Sept. 13
Each week throughout the school year, the WIAA recognizes varsity athletes who exhibited an outstanding performance for the previous week based on nominations.
All varsity level students in good academic standing at their schools are eligible to receive the WIAA/Wendy's Athlete of the Week Award. Students may win the award once during any given academic year.
Nominations are open to athletic administrators, coaches, fans and members of the media, with a weekly deadline of Tuesday at noon (PST).
(0) comments
