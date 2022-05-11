Washington Nitro Nationals Motorcycle Hillclimb competition stared off this year’s event with Pitbike Races on Friday, May 6.
Two rounds of competitive pro hillclimbing took place on Saturday and Sunday, May 7 and 8.
There was plenty of high-fueled action once again after a unplanned two-year break due to COVID-19.
The 10th annual nitro national pro hillclimb returned to Sunnyside in its 12th year on May 6-8, 2022, at the now-renamed Rattlesnake Ridge ORV Park.
