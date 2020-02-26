PROSSER — The scrappy Mustang Girls team put up quite the fight against West Valley Spokane for their 2A CWAC glue game on Saturday, Feb. 22.
The No. 3 Mustangs end their 14-10 season with a 49-63 loss. The ladies were on the hunt for a win with 4 quarters of diving for loose balls, assertive offensive maneuvers, and a strong defense. West Valley proved to be a formidable opponent in their bid for the win ultimately costing the Mustangs their position in Regionals.
Mustangs were led by Alexis Harris with 12 points, Halle Wright with 11, and Ellie Maljaars with 10. Maljaars was the only Mustang to score in the second quarter.
West Valley Spokane were at 18-5 second quarter, capped with hitting 4 three pointers in said quarter. West Valley’s Hailey Marlow led her team with 21 points, 14 of which coming in the fourth quarter.
Coach Kyler Bachofner praises his team, “This season’s circumstances showed what an amazing group of ladies the Mustangs have become. So proud of this team.”
The Sunnyside Girls Basketball team played against West Valley Yakima on Saturday, Feb. 22 and beat them 46-39.
Coach Rick Puente illustrated the game by saying the girls made some halftime adjustments to take the inside offense out of the game.
He expanded, “We limited the offensive attack in the low post area, limited West Valley Yakima from scoring in the paint by preventing cutters driving into the lane as our defense clamped down.”
The defensive mentality of the Grizzlies fed the offense an ultimately physically grinding win.
The Grizzlies will play against Tacoma’s Bellarmine Prep in the Regional playoffs on Feb. 29 determining which team moves up in their bid for State.
They will be playing at 6 p.m. at Rogers High School in Puyallup.
