GRANDVIEW — The Mustangs responded with a physical push of their own as they stepped up their game in the second half to overcome the Bulldogs’ 12-point lead in winning the 2A CWAC Championship trophy with a 32-24 victory on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Rich Leenhouts Stadium.
“We talked at halftime about things we can control. Event plus response equals outcome,” Prosser head coach Corey Ingvalson stated. “So, we thought we needed to have a better response. Play more physical. Challenge ourselves individually, man to man. And, get better collectively as a group.”
The Bulldogs received the second half kickoff and two plays later, scored a touchdown and added an extra point in :40 to make the score, 24-12.
“Ellensburg just punched us square in the face. They’re a physical team,” Ingvalson described. We just had to answer the bell… and our guys did that much better in the second half.
With 9:02 remaining in the third, senior wide receiver Will Thompson made a strong 20 yard catch from sophomore quarterback Kaiden Rivera at the Bulldog 30-yard line. Senior running back Diego Chavez continued to pound the rock into the defense on the drive.
Facing a fourth and 12 at the 21-yard line, the Mustangs’ offense stepped it up. The O-line gave Rivera time to hit senior wide receiver Case Reinmuth in stride for a touchdown and Prosser was right back in it. The PAT split the uprights and the score tightened up at 24-19.
The Mustangs were staring at a fourth down and ten from their two-yard line with about 5:00 left in the game, Thompson was split out wide left in the four-receiver set. From the shotgun, Rivera took the snap and slid to his left to buy more time as he looked down field for Thompson running a fade route with one on one coverage.
“In the huddle I told Kaiden if he’s going to throw it, just throw it up to me,” Thompson coolly acknowledged. “I beat the corner off the line. I caught it and just went for it.” The 6’2” playmaker expressed the only thing that was going through his head was, “. . .Catch the ball and go!”
Following the failed two-point conversion, Prosser led for the first time, 25-24.
PHS junior defensive back Brock Weinmann made an interception on the Bulldogs’ subsequent drive and a few plays later, senior running back Logan Candanoza plunged in for the touchdown to seal the Mustangs’ 31st and back-to-back Conference Championship Trophy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.