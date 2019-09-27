PROSSER — The Mustangs (CWAC 2A, 1-0 and 2-2) won their first conference game against the Selah Vikings 38-0 Friday night at Art Fiker Stadium.
The Mustangs played dominant offensively by running the ball well, and they defensively controlled the line of scrimmage, head coach Corey Ingvalson said.
“There’s no real secrets, you just got to execute and play well. We did tonight, hopefully we can continue that down the road,” Ingvalson stated.
The Mustangs will face Grandview Friday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.
