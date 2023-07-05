Mya Morales chosen for LEAP committee

The Washington interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) has named their class of 2025 Leaderships through Education Activities and Personal Development (LEAP) committee.
The Washington interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) has named their class of 2025 Leaderships through Education Activities and Personal Development (LEAP) committee.
Mya Morales an incoming Junior at Sunnyside High School was one eight student athletes chosen for the class of 2025 committee.
This is the first time a Sunnyside athlete has been selected to join the LEAP committee.
Now entering its seventeenth year, the LEAP Committee is comprised of 16 juniors and seniors (eight juniors; eight seniors) representing the WIAA's member schools and serving as the voice of the Association's 225,000+ athletics and activities student participants.
Morales as part of the committee, will serve from 2023-2025, joining seven other juniors and eight seniors who recently completed their first term during the 2022-23 school year.
During the 2022-23 volleyball season, Morales showed her skills on the court as the Sunnyside Grizzlies Libero. The Libero focuses on the defense and on receiving attacks from their opponents.
Besides volleyball Morales has also participated in other extracurricular activities such as participating in the regional science fair and running as a candidate for the 2023-24 Miss Sunnyside; Morales received an award of distinction for honesty on her project.
The LEAP committee will meet five times throughout the school year to discuss and provide feedback on WIAA-related topics and initiatives. The group will also have the opportunity to be involved with WIAA State Championship events and participate in WIAA Executive Board meetings.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
