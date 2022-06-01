Myles Newhouse places 5th in the 400m

Sunnyside High School sent eight athletes to the State Track & Field meet at Mt. Tahoma High School in Tacoma, May 26-28.
Alaina Morgan and Kain Robledo in the Long Jump, Rick Bishop in the 300m Hurdles, Isai Carrera in the 200m, Myles Newhouse in the 400m, and a 4x400m relay team consisting of Bishop, Carrera, Newhouse, and Max Garcia with Raphael Guerrero and Dakotah Lewis as alternates.
The 4x400m relay team barely missed making the final with a strong race on Thursday, May 26. They ran one of the fastest times for a Sunnyside relay in the past 25 years, but it wasn’t quite enough to make it through.
On Friday, Bishop, Carrera, and Morgan performed well, but all missed making the final. Newhouse ran a strong 400 and finished well in his heat. He made it to the final with the seventh fastest preliminary time.
On Saturday, Robledo jumped well but missed the final. Newhouse came back for the 400m final in lane eight. With 100m to go he was in seventh place and began a strong kick to end. He got past one competitor, but another had passed him in the final 15 meters. With one last effort, he made a leap to the finish, landing hard on the track, but picking off another competitor to finish in fifth place.
“I am very proud of the performances of our athletes this past weekend. Each did well and represented our school with dignity,” said coach Jeff White. “I am also very excited for next year. Half of our contingent were seniors and the other half will be back for next year. They are all motivated to improve and make it to the finals, hopefully with more teammates in tow.”
Sunnyside Track will be hosting open track for Middle and High School athletes all summer long from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. weekdays to help the returning athletes and future athletes with their track & field goals.
