The Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team placed 1st in 8 events in the Swim Meet versus the Prosser Piranhas and the Naches Barracudas at Sunnyside Municipal Pool last Thursday, July 22. Results for the top finishers of the Sunnyside Sharks are listed below.
SWIM MEET Results July 22, 2021
Team scores
Naches: 432
Prosser: 294
Sunnyside: 107
Women 15-18 200yd Medley Relay
1st-Sunnyside Sharks 2:26.94
[Evans, Kenzie (18), Ruiz, Alo (15), Sanchez, Rana (18), Bonzi, Tayler (16)]
2nd-Naches Barracudas 2:31.51
[Jones, Kayle (17), Scott, Kellynn (16), Stapleton, Leah (15), Miles, Lillian (15)]
Girls 8 & Under 25yd Butterfly
1st-Hanchett, Veera 8 (Naches) 1:00.60
2nd-Forsyth, Phoebe 8 (Naches) 1:03.09
3rd-Newhouse, Chloe 8 (Sunnyside) 1:17.84
Women 15-16 50yd Butterfly
1st-Miller, Faithe 15 (Prosser) 32.44
2nd-Stapleton, Leah 15 (Naches) 35.87
3rd-Ruiz, Alo 15 (Sunnyside) 37.27
Women 17-18 50yd Butterfly
1st-Sanchez, Rana 18 (Sunnyside) 33.19
2nd-Evans, Kenzie 18 (Sunnyside) 38.12
3rd-Bonzi, Ryen 18 (Sunnyside) 38.86
Women 15-16 50yd Breaststroke
1 Stapleton, Leah 15 (Naches) 38.50
2 Ruiz, Alo 15 (Sunnyside) 40.48
3 Miller, Faithe 15 (Prosser) 40.80
Women 17-18 50yd Breaststroke
1st-Sanchez, Rana 18 (Sunnyside) 39.43
2nd-Evans, Kenzie 18 (Sunnyside) 44.28
3rd-Jones, Kayle 17 (Naches) 46.57
Men 17-18 50yd Breaststroke
1st-Anderson, Benjamin 17 (Sunnyside) 39.34
2nd-Hauver, Cannon 17 (Sunnyside) 39.93
3rd-Mullinnex, John 17 (Naches) 40.90
Women 15-16 50yd Backstroke
1st-Stapleton, Leah 15 (Naches) 37.40
2nd-Miller, Faithe 15 (Prosser) 37.61
3rd-Bonzi, Tayler 16 (Sunnyside) 39.98
Women 17-18 50yd Backstroke
1st-Sanchez, Rana 18 (Sunnyside) 36.86
2nd-Evans, Kenzie 18 (Sunnyside) 38.86
3rd-Jones, Kayle 17 (Naches) 39.15
Men 17-18 50yd Backstroke
1st-Mullinnex, John 17 (Naches) 34.35
2nd-Everett, Thane 17 (Prosser) 35.16
3rd-Anderson, Benjamin 17 (Sunnyside) 35.41
Women 15-16 50yd Freestyle
1st-Miller, Faithe 15 (Prosser) 30.86
2nd-Stapleton, Leah 15 (Naches) 30.87
3rd-Bonzi, Tayler 16 (Sunnyside) 32.79
Women 17-18 50yd Freestyle
1st-Sanchez, Rana 18 (Sunnyside) 30.99
2nd-Evans, Kenzie 18 (Sunnyside) 31.42
3rd-Bonzi, Ryen 18 (Sunnyside) 33.10
Men 17-18 50yd Freestyle
1st-Everett, Thane 17 (Prosser) 26.07
2nd-Arellano, Jesus 18 (Prosser) 27.13
3rd-Anderson, Benjamin 17 (Sunnyside) 27.71
Women 15-18 200yd Freestyle Relay
1st-Sunnyside Sharks 2:13.24
[Evans, Kenzie (18), Bonzi, Ryen (18), Bonzi, Tayler (16), Sanchez, Rana (18)]
2nd-Naches Barracudas 2:16.34
[Jones, Kayle (17), Scott, Kellynn (16), Stapleton, Leah (15), Miles, Lillian (15)]
Women 17-18 200yd Individual Medley
1st-Sanchez, Rana 18 (Sunnyside) 2:52.42
2nd-Jones, Kayle 17 (Naches) 3:23.79
3rd-Stroh, Cecilia 17 (Sunnyside) 3:30.19
Men 17-18 200yd Individual Medley
1st-Mullinnex, John 17 (Naches) 2:41.45
2nd-Anderson, Benjamin 17 (Sunnyside) 2:56.80
3rd-Hauver, Cannon 17 (Sunnyside) 3:19.00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.