Baseball fans at least 15 years of age or older can sign up for the Sunnyside Parks & Recreation Umpire Clinic this Thursday, March 23 and Wednesday, March 29 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Anyone interested in learning the basics of umpiring in baseball games is welcome to register. Sunnyside residents can register at the Community Center, 1521 South 1st Street, for $10; non-residents registration is $15.
