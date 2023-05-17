Nitro Nationals brings in racers from across the country

The Washington Nitro National Pro Hillclimb welcomed racers from across the country starting with their amateur races which took place on Friday, May 5.
During the amateur races, racers were able to challenge the hill averaging a 42 degree incline, most racers failed to make it to the top but that didn’t stop them.
Racers started seeing the top of the hill during the thirteenth event, which was their old timer races for individuals forty and older.
During the Saturday and Sunday races pro racers took over with a few local riders taking the challenge. Molly Weddle of Grandview competed in the X Climb race, placing nineteenth during the final day, Weddle competed in the 450 cc class.
Results for the top three racers staring with the 700 class hill climb for round one are Jon Wolfson in first, Logan Mead in second and Logan Cipala in third; round two ended with Karson lloyed in first, mead in second and Petey Krunich in third.
In the 450 Class round one ended with Cipala in first, Krunich in second and Wolfson in third; round two ended with Cipala in first, Mead in second and Krunich in third.
In the Open Class Cipala took first during round one, Krunich placed second and Mead finished in third; Round two ended with Cipala in first Mead in Second and Wolfson in third.
The 450 class X Climb finished with Cipala in First, Krunich in second and Joe Shipman in third.
Shipman was able to take the win during round two of the cash climb.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
