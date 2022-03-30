After two years of being shuttered the Washington Nitro Nationals in Sunnyside are back, according to John Nyboer, marketing representative for the hillclimb event.
The 10th annual nitro national pro hillclimb returns to Sunnyside in its 12th year on May 6-8, 2022, at the now-renamed Rattlesnake Ridge ORV Park.
This year’s event will not include an amateur hillclimb but will feature Pitbike Races on Friday night starting at 5 p.m.
Two rounds of competitive pro hillclimbing will take place on Saturday and Sunday with pro qualifiers and finals on each day starting around 8:30 a.m. As a first this year, there will also be two King of the Hill Cash Climbs following the finals.
This adrenaline-charged family friendly event will include food and product vendors, a chance to meet and talk with the pros, get autographs, have photos taken.
Gates open at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 5. Campsites and tickets are available online or at the gate.
For more information visit the Facebook page at Washington Nitro Nationals Pro Hillclimb Facebook page or www.washingtonnitro.com.
