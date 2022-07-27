Othello Barracudas snap at Sunnyside Sharks

The Othello Barracudas defeated the Sunnyside Sharks with the total point score of 259-400, July 21.
The 3-day Mid-Valley Summer Swim League Championships in Prosser start at 6:30 p.m. this Friday, July 29.
Othello VS. Sunnyside Results:
Girls 9-10 200 yd Medley
1 Sunnyside Sharks - 3:59.82
Aguirre, Alysianna (10), Curfman, Ava (10), Pangle, Ava (10), Licona, Elena (10)
Girls 11-12 200 yd Medley
1 Barracudas! - 3:18.00
Gilbert, Clara (12), Schutte, Blake (11), Freeman, Alyse (12), Christensen, Hali (11)
Boys 11-12 200 yd Medley
1 Sunnyside Sharks - 3:25.06
Michel, Aadan (12), Castilleja, J.J. (11), Romero, Mack (12), Garcia, Cj (12)
Boys 13-14 200 yd Medley
1 Barracudas! - 2:37.84
Marroquin, Martin (14), Freeman, Parker (14), Roylance, Sawyer (14), Borba, Aram (14)
Women 15-18 200 yd Medley
1 Barracudas! - 2:34.56
Parrish, Lillia (15), Douglas, Abigail (14), Zuniga, Elena (15), Marroquin, Magali (16)
Girls 8&U 25 yd Butterfly
1 Christensen, Autumn 7 - Othello - 35.75
2 Soto, Payton 7 - Sunnyside - 37.26
Boys 8&U 25 yd Butterfly
1 Licona, Daniel 8 - Sunnyside - 41.03
Girls 9-10 50 yd Butterfly
1 Pangle, Ava 10 - Sunnyside - 54.75
2 Lutey, Ava 10 - Othello - 1:04.47
Boys 9-10 50 yd Butterfly
1 Soto, Jaycek 10 - Sunnyside - 1:05.52
Girls 11-12 50 yd Butterfly
1 Freeman, Alyse 12 - Othello - 49.16
2 Schutte, Blake 11 - Othello - 53.03
Boys 11-12 50 yd Butterfly
1 Martinez, Elijah 12 - Othello - 43.21
2 Romero, Mack 12 - Sunnyside - 46.38
Girls 13-14 50 yd Butterfly
1 Curfman, TylerAnn 14 - Sunnyside - 42.50
2 Douglas, Abigail 14 - Othello - 42.78
Boys 13-14 50 yd Butterfly
1 Freeman, Parker 14 - Othello - 35.56
2 Garcia, Jaithan 14 - Sunnyside - 36.10
Women 15-16 50 yd Butterfly
1 Bonzi, Avery 15 - Sunnyside - 35.18
2 Parrish, Lillia 15 - Othello - 35.69
Men 15-16 50 yd Butterfly
1 Gilbert, Isak 15 - Othello - 53.65
Women 17-18 50 yd Butterfly
1 Stroh, Cecilia 18 - Sunnyside - 37.69
Men 17-18 50 yd Butterfly
1 Freeman, Dallin 18 - Othello - 30.94
Girls 8&U 25 yd Breaststroke
1 Soto, Payton 7 - Sunnyside - 34.89
2 Freeman, Chloe 6 - Othello - 42.26
Boys 8&U 25 yd Breaststroke
1 Gilbert, Quinn 8 - Othello - 32.03
2 Licona, Daniel 8 - Sunnyside - 32.81
Girls 9-10 50 yd Breaststroke
1 Pangle, Ava 10 - Sunnyside - 1:00.25
2 Gilbert, Ella 10 - Othello - 1:06.38
Boys 9-10 50 yd Breaststroke
1 Soto, Jaycek 10 - Sunnyside - 56.25
2 Beus, Benson 9 - Othello - 1:15.63
Girls 11-12 50 yd Breaststroke
1 Schutte, Blake 11 - Othello - 49.89
2 Pruneda, Asher 11 - Othello - 53.14
Boys 11-12 50 yd Breaststroke
1 Romero, Mack 12 - Sunnyside - 48.66
2 Martinez, Elijah 12 - Othello - 48.71
3 Garcia, Cj 12 - Sunnyside - 49.40
Girls 13-14 50 yd Breaststroke
1 Douglas, Abigail 14 - Othello - 42.06
2 Curfman, TylerAnn 14 - Sunnyside - 45.97
Boys 13-14 50 yd Breaststroke
1 Freeman, Parker 14 - Othello - 42.47
2 Curfman, RJ 13 - Sunnyside - 45.45
Women 15-16 50 yd Breaststroke
1 Bonzi, Avery 15 - Sunnyside - 45.50
2 Parrish, Lillia 15 - Othello - 45.59
Men 15-16 50 yd Breaststroke
1 Muro, Cain 16 - Othello - 40.52
2 Gilbert, Isak 15 - Othello - 43.88
Women 17-18 50 yd Breaststroke
1 Stroh, Cecilia 18 - Sunnyside - 45.38
Men 17-18 50 yd Breaststroke
1 Freeman, Dallin 18 - Othello - 42.56
Girls 8&U 25 yd Backstroke
1 Gilbert, Charlotte 8 - Othello - 29.14
2 Soto, Payton 7 - Sunnyside - 34.87
Boys 8&U 25 yd Backstroke
1 Campos, Miguel 8 - Sunnyside - 27.75
2 Gilbert, Quinn 8 - Othello - 32.01
Girls 9-10 50 yd Backstroke
1 Pangle, Ava 10 - Sunnyside - 53.12
2 Freeman, Hannah 10 - Othello - 57.75
Boys 9-10 50 yd Backstroke
1 Soto, Jaycek 10 - Sunnyside - 1:04.25
2 Beus, Benson 9 - Othello - 1:36.50
Girls 11-12 50 yd Backstroke
1 Gilbert, Clara 12 - Othello - 44.82
2 Christensen, Hali 11 - Othello - 48.28
Boys 11-12 50 yd Backstroke
1 Martinez, Elijah 12 - Othello - 46.90
2 Garcia, Cj 12 - Sunnyside - 48.59
Girls 13-14 50 yd Backstroke
1 Curfman, TylerAnn 14 - Sunnyside - 40.50
2 Douglas, Abigail 14 - Othello - 42.44
Boys 13-14 50 yd Backstroke
1 Marroquin, Martin 14 - Othello - 38.71
2 Freeman, Parker 14 - Othello - 39.81
Women 15-16 50 yd Backstroke
1 Bonzi, Avery 15 - Sunnyside - 36.52
2 Parrish, Lillia 15 - Othello - 40.72
Men 15-16 50 yd Backstroke
1 Muro, Cain 16 - Othello - 34.78
Women 17-18 50 yd Backstroke
1 Stroh, Cecilia 18 - Sunnyside - 38.15
Men 17-18 50 yd Backstroke
1 Freeman, Dallin 18 - Othello - 37.34
Girls 8&U 25 yd Freestyle
1 Gilbert, Charlotte 8 - Othello - 26.88
2 Christensen, Autumn 7 - Othello - 30.19
Boys 8&U 25 yd Freestyle
1 Campos, Miguel 8 - Sunnyside - 24.38
2 Gilbert, Quinn 8 - Othello - 25.70
Girls 9-10 50 yd Freestyle
1 Pangle, Ava 10 - Sunnyside - 42.88
2 Freeman, Hannah 10 - Othello - 45.12
Boys 9-10 50 yd Freestyle
1 Soto, Jaycek 10 - Sunnyside - 45.69
2 Beus, Benson 9 - Othello - 1:20.50
Girls 11-12 50 yd Freestyle
1 Gilbert, Clara 12 - Othello - 39.56
2 Christensen, Hali 11 - Othello - 41.28
Boys 11-12 50 yd Freestyle
1 Garcia, Cj 12 - Sunnyside - 34.62
2 Romero, Mack 12 - Sunnyside - 36.14
Girls 13-14 50 yd Freestyle
1 Curfman, TylerAnn 14 - Sunnyside - 35.28
2 Douglas, Abigail 14 - Othello - 36.09
Boys 13-14 50 yd Freestyle
1 Garcia, Jaithan 14 - Sunnyside - 30.82
2 Freeman, Parker 14 - Othello - 31.10
Women 15-16 50 yd Freestyle
1 Parrish, Lillia 15 - Othello - 30.95
2 Bonzi, Avery 15 - Sunnyside - 31.81
Men 15-16 50 yd Freestyle
1 Muro, Cain 16 - Othello - 28.26
2 Gilbert, Isak 15 - Othello - 35.34
Women 17-18 50 yd Freestyle
1 Stroh, Cecilia 18 - Sunnyside - 34.58
Men 17-18 50 yd Freestyle
1 Freeman, Dallin 18 - Othello - 26.97
Girls 9-10 200 yd Freestyle
1 Barracudas! - 3:21.15
Christensen, Kylie (9), Schutte, Avery (9), Gilbert, Ella (10), Hayduk, Mayci (10)
Girls 11-12 200 yd Freestyle
1 Barracudas! - 2:57.69
Freeman, Alyse (12), Pruneda, Asher (11), Gilbert, Clara (12), Christensen, Hali (11)
Boys 11-12 200 yd Freestyle
1 Barracudas! - 2:49.78
Marroquin, Sammy (12), Gilbert, Jayden (11), Gilbert, Wyatt (12), Martinez, Elijah (12)
Boys 13-14 200 yd Freestyle
1 Barracudas! - 2:16.56
Marroquin, Martin (14), Roylance, Sawyer (14), Freeman, Parker (14), Borba, Aram (14)
Women 15-18 200 yd Freestyle
1 Barracudas! - 2:44.21
Douglas, Abigail (14), Zuniga, Elena (15), Marroquin, Magali (16), Parrish, Lillia (15)
Girls 9-10 200 yd Individual Medley
1 Pangle, Ava 10 - Sunnyside - 4:29.15
2 Curfman, Ava 10 - Sunnyside - 4:48.56
Boys 9-10 200 yd Individual Medley
1 Soto, Jaycek 10 - Sunnyside - 4:36.00
Girls 11-12 200 yd Individual Medley
1 Gilbert, Clara 12 - Othello - 3:57.69
2 Schutte, Blake 11 - Othello - 4:14.65
Boys 11-12 200 yd Individual Medley
1 Martinez, Elijah 12 - Othello - 3:25.50
2 Marroquin, Sammy 12 - Othello - 3:52.51
Girls 13-14 200 yd Individual Medley
1 Curfman, TylerAnn 14 - Sunnyside - 3:28.84
2 Gilbert, Lucy 13 - Othello - 4:11.02
Boys 13-14 200 yd Individual Medley
1 Freeman, Parker 14 - Othello - 3:00.76
2 Marroquin, Martin 14 - Othello - 3:12.27
Women 15-16 200 yd Individual Medley
1 Parrish, Lillia 15 - Othello - 3:13.75
2 Marroquin, Magali 16 - Othello - 3:32.33
Women 17-18 200 yd Individual Medley
1 Stroh, Cecilia 18 - Sunnyside - 3:24.58
Men 17-18 200 yd Individual Medley
1 Freeman, Dallin 18 - Othello - 2:51.06
