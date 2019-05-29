GRANDVIEW — Grandview High School junior Rocco Parrish last week made his third consecutive appearance at the 2A State Golf Championships and finished 40th after two days of action.
On Day 1, he carded an 83 to make the cut for Day 2. After another 18 holes, carding 96, his combined tally was 179.
Jordan Medcaff of Lynden won the state title with a combined 2-day score of 147.
Parrish was familiar with the course before competing last Tuesday, stating No. 3 is the most difficult for him.
“It’s a 200-yard, par 3, and you carry water the whole way,” he said, noting the entire course is challenging, however.
“We played from the tips,” Parrish explained, stating on No. 3 he was able to par the first day but was three over par on Day 2.
“I think I put more pressure on myself the first day to make the cut, but I was more aggressive Day 2,” he said.
In the second round, he said he went right at the pin instead of shooting for the green.
On hole 2, a par 5, he said he hit the ball out of bounds and made the play much more difficult for himself, ending the pay with a 9.
On a par 70 course like Spokane’s Liberty Lake Golf Course, every stroke matters, and focus is key.
And, Parrish said, his focus is sharper than in previous years.
This year, Parrish made it to the second day… a fact that he was “really happy” about.
“Five of the last six holes I parred (on the first day),” he said. “It was good to finish the round off that way.”
The second day started out rough. He bogeyed the first hole, doubled, tripled and then parred three in a row.
“The whole day was like that… back and forth,” Parrish said.
“That was on me,” he noted, stating it’s what he likes most about golf… the pressure is all his own and he has to brush off a bad hole, focusing on the next.
“It’s noticeable that I have the ability to let it go,” he said before saying he aims for a return to the State Championships his senior year.
For now, he plans to spend the summer months working on all three of his sports — football, basketball and golf — so his senior year will be filled with fond memories.
